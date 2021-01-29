McAfee (NASDAQ:MCFE) Shares Down 6.4%

McAfee Corp. (NASDAQ:MCFE) shares traded down 6.4% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $18.83 and last traded at $18.85. 1,088,431 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 19% from the average session volume of 913,049 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.14.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on McAfee in a research report on Monday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on McAfee in a research report on Monday, November 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of McAfee in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of McAfee in a research note on Monday, November 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of McAfee from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. McAfee presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.27.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.69.

McAfee (NASDAQ:MCFE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 19th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $728.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $723.23 million. On average, analysts forecast that McAfee Corp. will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 24th were issued a $0.087 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in McAfee stock. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of McAfee Corp. (NASDAQ:MCFE) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 13,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

McAfee Company Profile (NASDAQ:MCFE)

McAfee Corp. provides various integrated security, privacy, and trust solutions to consumers, small and medium-sized businesses, large enterprises, and governments in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Enterprise. Its security technologies enable home users and businesses to stay ahead of the wave of fileless attacks, viruses, malware, and other online threats.

