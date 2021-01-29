McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Shares Bought by Davis R M Inc.

Davis R M Inc. grew its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) by 82.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 93,308 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,216 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $8,920,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 96.4% during the 4th quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 3,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 106.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,155,000 after acquiring an additional 6,239 shares during the period. KAMES CAPITAL plc lifted its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 27,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,582,000 after acquiring an additional 13,507 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 156.5% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 2,787 shares during the period. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 98.7% during the 4th quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 34,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,318,000 after acquiring an additional 17,262 shares during the period. 37.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Michael D. Mangan sold 5,000 shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.30, for a total transaction of $916,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,765 shares in the company, valued at $4,172,824.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MKC traded down $2.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $88.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,322,643. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $56.11 and a 52-week high of $105.54. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 0.44.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 13.75% and a return on equity of 20.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.61 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. This is a positive change from McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.94%.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. McCormick & Company, Incorporated currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.85.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

