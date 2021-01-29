McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Sold by Independent Investors Inc.

Independent Investors Inc. reduced its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,018 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. McDonald’s accounts for about 1.1% of Independent Investors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Independent Investors Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $4,081,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MCD. Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Price Wealth LLC raised its holdings in McDonald’s by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 122 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Fiduciary Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 66.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get McDonald's alerts:

McDonald’s stock traded down $1.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $204.99. The company had a trading volume of 24,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,277,356. McDonald’s Co. has a 1 year low of $124.23 and a 1 year high of $231.91. The business has a fifty day moving average of $212.28 and a 200 day moving average of $212.92. The stock has a market cap of $152.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.56, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The fast-food giant reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.07). McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.60% and a negative return on equity of 53.62%. The company had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.97 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.82%.

In other news, EVP Francesca A. Debiase sold 21,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.62, for a total transaction of $4,728,546.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,048 shares in the company, valued at $4,969,609.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 7,377 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.59, for a total value of $1,590,407.43. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,355,442.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,456 shares of company stock worth $7,214,101 in the last 90 days. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MCD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $238.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Oppenheimer raised shares of McDonald’s from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Northcoast Research began coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Friday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $266.00 price target for the company. Wedbush initiated coverage on McDonald’s in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $240.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on McDonald’s in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $232.61.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 38,695 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

Featured Story: Arbitrage

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.