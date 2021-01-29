McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) PT Raised to $238.00

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $230.00 to $238.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the fast-food giant’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 14.36% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on MCD. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on McDonald’s from $225.00 to $209.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush began coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $240.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded McDonald’s from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. McDonald’s currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $232.87.

Shares of NYSE MCD traded up $1.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $208.11. 62,673 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,277,356. The business has a 50 day moving average of $212.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $212.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $155.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.77, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58. McDonald’s has a 1 year low of $124.23 and a 1 year high of $231.91.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The fast-food giant reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.35 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 53.62% and a net margin of 25.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.97 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that McDonald’s will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 7,377 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.59, for a total transaction of $1,590,407.43. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,355,442.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Francesca A. Debiase sold 21,930 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.62, for a total transaction of $4,728,546.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,969,609.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,456 shares of company stock worth $7,214,101 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clark Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Price Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 100.0% in the third quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 122 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 66.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 38,695 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

