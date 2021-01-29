Mchain Trading Up 86.9% Over Last 7 Days (MAR)

Mchain (CURRENCY:MAR) traded 74.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 29th. Over the last week, Mchain has traded up 86.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Mchain coin can currently be bought for $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Mchain has a market capitalization of $36,785.68 and approximately $23.00 worth of Mchain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Mchain Coin Profile

MAR is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. It launched on January 20th, 2017. Mchain’s total supply is 54,829,550 coins. The official website for Mchain is mchain.network. Mchain’s official Twitter account is @Marijuana_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Mchain Coin Trading

Mchain can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mchain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

