mCloud Technologies (OTCMKTS:MCLDD) Shares Down 8.9%

mCloud Technologies Corp (OTCMKTS:MCLDD) dropped 8.9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.65 and last traded at $1.68. Approximately 27,847 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 49% from the average daily volume of 54,343 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.85.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.00.

About mCloud Technologies (OTCMKTS:MCLDD)

mCloud Technologies Corp. is creating a more efficient future with the use of AI and analytics, curbing energy waste, maximizing energy production, and getting the most out of critical energy infrastructure. Through mCloud’s AI-powered AssetCare™ platform, mCloud offers complete asset management solutions to three distinct segments: smart buildings, wind energy, and oil and gas.

