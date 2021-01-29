MDJM Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDJH) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

MDJM Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDJH) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decrease of 89.8% from the December 31st total of 5,900 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 68,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

NASDAQ MDJH opened at $4.58 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.80. MDJM has a 1 year low of $1.94 and a 1 year high of $5.85.

About MDJM

MDJM Ltd., through its subsidiaries and variable interest entity, operates as an integrated real estate services company in the People's Republic of China. It offers real estate agency services to real estate developers; and real estate consulting services, such as real estate marketing and planning, real estate agency services, and advertising planning services.

