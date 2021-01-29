MDJM Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDJH) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

MDJM Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDJH) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decrease of 89.8% from the December 31st total of 5,900 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 68,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
NASDAQ MDJH opened at $4.58 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.80. MDJM has a 1 year low of $1.94 and a 1 year high of $5.85.
About MDJM
Further Reading: Trading signals using Bollinger bands
Receive News & Ratings for MDJM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MDJM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.