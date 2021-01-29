Mechanics Bank Trust Department Acquires 79,401 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Mechanics Bank Trust Department boosted its holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 318.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 104,351 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 79,401 shares during the period. Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $2,289,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bellecapital International Ltd. raised its stake in Duke Energy by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 12,395 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after acquiring an additional 2,331 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Duke Energy by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 25,714,222 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,277,250,000 after acquiring an additional 355,234 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in Duke Energy by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 28,770 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,634,000 after acquiring an additional 3,461 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Duke Energy by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,420,144 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $302,888,000 after acquiring an additional 15,803 shares during the period. Finally, Spirit of America Management Corp NY raised its stake in Duke Energy by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 14,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,355,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.48% of the company’s stock.

DUK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Duke Energy from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Duke Energy in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $99.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on Duke Energy from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Duke Energy from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Scotiabank cut Duke Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.00.

Shares of NYSE DUK traded up $1.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $93.15. The company had a trading volume of 38,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,676,318. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.52. Duke Energy Co. has a one year low of $62.13 and a one year high of $103.79. The firm has a market cap of $68.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.51, a PEG ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.23. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.28.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.08. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 8.68%. The company had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.79 earnings per share. Duke Energy’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a $0.965 dividend. This represents a $3.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.28%.

In related news, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.63, for a total value of $324,205.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

