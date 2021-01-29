Mechanics Bank Trust Department Buys 51,974 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Mechanics Bank Trust Department lifted its stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 655.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,909 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 51,974 shares during the quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $1,070,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 673.9% in the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 178 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Penbrook Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the third quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. 71.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on KMB. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $152.00 to $147.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $160.00 to $146.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Citigroup dropped their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $127.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Kimberly-Clark from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $163.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Argus downgraded Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Kimberly-Clark presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.92.

Kimberly-Clark stock traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $135.38. 21,324 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,336,258. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $133.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $143.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.61, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 1 year low of $110.66 and a 1 year high of $160.16.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.73 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 812.50% and a net margin of 12.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.71 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a $1.14 dividend. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This is a boost from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is 62.12%.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

