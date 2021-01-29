Mechanics Bank Trust Department Decreases Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Mechanics Bank Trust Department lowered its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 91.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,642 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 27,821 shares during the period. Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Walmart were worth $4,458,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Walmart in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Lipe & Dalton acquired a new stake in Walmart during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 57.6% during the third quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 260 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 206.4% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 337 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart in the third quarter worth about $47,000. 29.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:WMT traded down $1.28 on Friday, hitting $142.47. 75,257 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,740,671. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $102.00 and a 1-year high of $153.66. The company has a market capitalization of $403.09 billion, a PE ratio of 22.93, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $145.57 and its 200 day moving average is $141.31.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $134.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 3.30%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Walmart news, EVP Judith J. Mckenna sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.49, for a total transaction of $1,504,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 35,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $5,075,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,228,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $178,101,035. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,425,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,381,363,395 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on WMT shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $172.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Walmart from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Walmart from $154.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. MKM Partners raised their target price on Walmart from $147.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Walmart has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.28.

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

