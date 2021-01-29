Mechanics Bank Trust Department Has $1.44 Million Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Mechanics Bank Trust Department boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 128.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,694 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,085 shares during the quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 18,137 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,911,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 60.9% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 3,698 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,909,000 after purchasing an additional 1,399 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 16.6% in the third quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,085 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,012,000 after purchasing an additional 1,720 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 67.7% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 99,354 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $15,952,000 after purchasing an additional 40,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 29,618 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,753,000 after purchasing an additional 926 shares in the last quarter. 76.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on LOW shares. Gordon Haskett cut Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $181.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $159.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $186.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $166.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, FIG Partners upgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $171.82.

Shares of NYSE:LOW traded down $1.11 on Friday, hitting $171.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,260,906. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $165.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $160.46. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.00 and a 1 year high of $180.67. The company has a market capitalization of $125.46 billion, a PE ratio of 24.38, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $22.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.08 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 211.33% and a net margin of 6.29%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 19th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 41.96%.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

