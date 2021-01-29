Mechanics Bank Trust Department Has $1.68 Million Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Mechanics Bank Trust Department cut its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 93.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 58,139 shares during the period. Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,682,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fiduciary Planning LLC acquired a new position in Bank of America during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new position in Bank of America during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Bank of America during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Diversified LLC acquired a new position in Bank of America during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Bank of America during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 68.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BAC traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $30.40. 655,381 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,763,648. The company has a market cap of $262.98 billion, a PE ratio of 15.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.59. Bank of America Co. has a 52 week low of $17.95 and a 52 week high of $35.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. Bank of America had a net margin of 19.50% and a return on equity of 8.00%. The business had revenue of $20.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.76 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of America declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, January 19th that permits the company to repurchase $2.90 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.49%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Bank of America from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Bank of America from $26.00 to $27.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Bank of America from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $27.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bank of America has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.13.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets segments.

