Mechanics Bank Trust Department Has $1.72 Million Stock Holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Mechanics Bank Trust Department lessened its holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 60.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,176 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 14,281 shares during the quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $1,721,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Pensionfund Sabic lifted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 33,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,605,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 138.7% in the 3rd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 1,473 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 856 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 110.3% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 44,899 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,544,000 after acquiring an additional 23,550 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 161.6% in the 3rd quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 701 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $247,000. 67.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Chairman Thomas F. Farrell II sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.87, for a total transaction of $3,793,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 901,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,369,795.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp raised Dominion Energy from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised Dominion Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $86.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Dominion Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.58.

NYSE:D traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $72.93. The company had a trading volume of 14,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,662,978. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.79 and a 52-week high of $90.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $73.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.22. The company has a market capitalization of $59.50 billion, a PE ratio of -3,633.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 0.10% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The business had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.43%.

Dominion Energy Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Dominion Energy Virginia segment engages in the regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Gas Transmission & Storage segment operates interstate natural gas transmission pipelines and underground storage systems, as well as engages in nonregulated retail natural gas marketing, and development of renewable natural gas and LNG infrastructure.

