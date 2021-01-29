Mechanics Bank Trust Department Has $1.80 Million Position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Mechanics Bank Trust Department increased its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 113.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,197 shares during the period. Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $1,803,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prospector Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Prospector Partners LLC now owns 55,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,337,000 after purchasing an additional 4,450 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC lifted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 29,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,441,000 after purchasing an additional 2,038 shares during the last quarter. MU Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. MU Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 39,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,561,000 after purchasing an additional 3,120 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 48,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,714,000 after purchasing an additional 6,946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,177,000. 86.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MMC. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $126.00 to $112.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lowered Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.72.

In related news, Director Lloyd M. Yates sold 6,658 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.17, for a total transaction of $766,801.86. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,764,195.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 32,439 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.91, for a total value of $3,727,565.49. Insiders have sold a total of 353,613 shares of company stock worth $40,786,369 in the last 90 days. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MMC stock traded up $0.89 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $109.72. 6,881 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,798,804. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.65 billion, a PE ratio of 27.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.86. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $74.33 and a 52 week high of $120.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $114.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.21.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.26 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 31.20% and a net margin of 11.91%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.19 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st will be given a dividend of $0.465 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 29th. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.91%.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

