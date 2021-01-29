Mechanics Bank Trust Department Has $1.83 Million Stock Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Mechanics Bank Trust Department cut its position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 46.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,295 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 7,189 shares during the period. Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $1,826,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Slow Capital Inc. bought a new position in Waste Management in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Waste Management during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Waste Management during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Waste Management during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Waste Management during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Frank M. Clark sold 301 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.14, for a total transaction of $34,356.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,767,076.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 1,037 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.14, for a total transaction of $120,437.18. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $268,747.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 103,371 shares of company stock valued at $12,394,479 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on WM shares. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Waste Management from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Waste Management from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Waste Management from $121.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Waste Management in a report on Sunday, November 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Waste Management from $111.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Waste Management presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.07.

Waste Management stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $112.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,847,936. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.34 and a 12-month high of $126.79. The company has a market capitalization of $47.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.50, a PEG ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $116.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.39.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.74 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 25.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.19 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Monday, December 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.35 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to purchase up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

