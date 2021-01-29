Mechanics Bank Trust Department Has $15.55 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Mechanics Bank Trust Department decreased its position in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 93.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,878 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57,542 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares comprises approximately 2.8% of Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $15,554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VUG. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its stake in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 3,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $976,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. RDA Financial Network grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 1,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. EWG Elevate Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. now owns 4,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $915,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $770,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded down $1.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $254.12. 10,057 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,081,069. The business has a fifty day moving average of $252.58 and a 200 day moving average of $235.02. Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $133.57 and a 1-year high of $262.91.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

