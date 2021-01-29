Mechanics Bank Trust Department Has $2.13 Million Position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Mechanics Bank Trust Department reduced its stake in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 83.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,637 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 29,310 shares during the quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s holdings in The Southern were worth $2,131,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in The Southern by 2.9% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 28,832,935 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,563,321,000 after acquiring an additional 822,854 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of The Southern by 11.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,378,464 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $745,524,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420,920 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of The Southern by 1.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 8,756,638 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $474,785,000 after purchasing an additional 133,195 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of The Southern by 3.7% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,302,566 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $233,285,000 after purchasing an additional 152,656 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of The Southern by 4.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,373,059 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $182,887,000 after purchasing an additional 148,470 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.62% of the company’s stock.

SO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI lowered shares of The Southern from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Bank of America raised shares of The Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of The Southern from $57.00 to $56.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of The Southern from $61.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of The Southern from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Southern has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.00.

Shares of NYSE:SO traded down $0.38 on Friday, hitting $58.66. The stock had a trading volume of 19,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,236,241. The Southern Company has a twelve month low of $41.96 and a twelve month high of $71.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $60.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.47. The company has a market capitalization of $61.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.39.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.02). The Southern had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 10.08%. The firm had revenue of $5.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be paid a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 12th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.36%. The Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.32%.

In related news, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.96, for a total transaction of $1,858,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 50,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,116,030.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.93, for a total transaction of $152,325.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 64,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,929,741.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,000 shares of company stock worth $2,164,100 in the last 90 days. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Southern Company Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

