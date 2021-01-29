Mechanics Bank Trust Department Has $2.17 Million Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Mechanics Bank Trust Department reduced its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 81.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 35,598 shares during the quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,171,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VWO. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 60.9% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,143,454 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $525,083,000 after purchasing an additional 4,594,382 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 222.0% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,407,658 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $190,587,000 after purchasing an additional 3,038,699 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth about $71,562,000. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,512,000. Finally, Perpetual Ltd bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,095,000.

NYSEARCA:VWO traded down $0.69 on Friday, hitting $52.12. 223,106 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,727,965. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $29.95 and a 52 week high of $54.56. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $51.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.41.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

