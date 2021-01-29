Mechanics Bank Trust Department Has $4.64 Million Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Mechanics Bank Trust Department decreased its stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 51.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,796 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,023 shares during the quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $4,641,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. PDS Planning Inc raised its stake in The Coca-Cola by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 54,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,008,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the period. Leelyn Smith LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 35,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,934,000 after purchasing an additional 1,921 shares in the last quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,092,000. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in The Coca-Cola by 136.7% during the 3rd quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 23,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,169,000 after purchasing an additional 13,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Motco raised its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 230,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,372,000 after buying an additional 1,497 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.99% of the company’s stock.

In other The Coca-Cola news, Director David B. Weinberg sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.65, for a total value of $5,265,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 355,214 shares in the company, valued at $18,702,017.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Guggenheim downgraded The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. UBS Group upped their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. HSBC decreased their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on The Coca-Cola in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.39.

Shares of The Coca-Cola stock traded down $0.37 during trading on Friday, hitting $48.78. 110,826 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,362,660. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $51.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $209.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.58. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1-year low of $36.27 and a 1-year high of $60.13.

The Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

