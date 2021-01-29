Mechanics Bank Trust Department Has $5.57 Million Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Mechanics Bank Trust Department lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 367.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 125,370 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 98,525 shares during the quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $5,570,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Trust Co lifted its position in Honeywell International by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 1,308 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC now owns 14,497 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,022,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,540 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,207 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in Honeywell International by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 8,400 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,787,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. 75.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

NYSE HON traded down $2.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $200.81. 39,505 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,979,816. The stock has a market cap of $140.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $101.08 and a one year high of $216.70. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $208.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $181.51.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 29th. The conglomerate reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.39 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 27.69% and a net margin of 14.99%. The business’s revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.06 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Honeywell International Inc purchased 130,951 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.91 per share, with a total value of $512,018.41. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director D Scott Davis sold 2,111 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.86, for a total transaction of $419,793.46. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 410,951 shares of company stock valued at $1,670,542. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $180.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Honeywell International from $167.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Honeywell International from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Barclays lifted their target price on Honeywell International from $180.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Honeywell International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $187.50.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity, and management and technical services.

See Also: What are gap-up stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.