Mechanics Bank Trust Department Purchases 239,746 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Mechanics Bank Trust Department raised its holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 2,174.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 250,771 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 239,746 shares during the period. Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 431.2% during the 4th quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 33,985 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,981,000 after buying an additional 27,587 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Medtronic by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,071 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $4,928,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Medtronic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $725,000. Coho Partners Ltd. grew its position in Medtronic by 43.7% during the 4th quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 1,721,845 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $201,697,000 after acquiring an additional 523,701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Usca Ria LLC grew its position in Medtronic by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 15,314 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,794,000 after acquiring an additional 1,322 shares during the last quarter. 79.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Robert John White sold 10,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.46, for a total transaction of $1,261,977.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,448,671.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.90, for a total value of $1,723,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MDT traded down $1.40 during trading on Friday, hitting $113.37. The company had a trading volume of 47,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,101,173. Medtronic plc has a one year low of $72.13 and a one year high of $121.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The stock has a market cap of $152.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.72.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.22. Medtronic had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 12.69%. The company had revenue of $7.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.05 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 18th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.54%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MDT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Medtronic from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Medtronic from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Truist raised their price target on Medtronic to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Medtronic from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Medtronic from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Medtronic has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.93.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

