Mechanics Bank Trust Department Purchases 28,653 Shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Mechanics Bank Trust Department boosted its stake in shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 356.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,698 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,653 shares during the quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s holdings in American Tower were worth $2,122,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in American Tower by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,831,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in American Tower by 26.0% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 723,758 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $162,455,000 after acquiring an additional 149,367 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC boosted its holdings in American Tower by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 9,271 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,081,000 after acquiring an additional 874 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in American Tower by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 2,939 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $710,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Altfest L J & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in American Tower by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 4,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,023,000 after buying an additional 715 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Robert Joseph Meyer, Jr. sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.21, for a total value of $242,231.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.00, for a total value of $348,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,526 shares in the company, valued at $5,458,032. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,948 shares of company stock worth $1,119,029 over the last quarter. 0.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AMT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $295.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised American Tower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $258.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, October 19th. Raymond James reduced their target price on American Tower from $276.00 to $258.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on American Tower from $250.00 to $244.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on American Tower from $300.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Tower has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $272.73.

Shares of AMT stock traded down $0.57 on Friday, reaching $227.74. The stock had a trading volume of 13,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,579,259. The stock has a market cap of $101.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.25. American Tower Co. has a 1 year low of $174.32 and a 1 year high of $272.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $220.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $238.83.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 42.42%. American Tower’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.93 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 28th will be given a dividend of $1.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 24th. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. American Tower’s payout ratio is 62.61%.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

