Mechanics Bank Trust Department Raises Stock Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Mechanics Bank Trust Department raised its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 138.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,674 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 7,354 shares during the period. Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AMGN. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. increased its holdings in Amgen by 8.4% in the third quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 1,601 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in Amgen by 0.7% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 11,567 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,940,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Amgen by 3.4% in the third quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,910 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $739,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Pensionfund Sabic increased its holdings in Amgen by 2.1% in the third quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 14,800 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,762,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stillwater Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Amgen by 1.1% in the third quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 15,382 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,910,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. 75.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.40, for a total value of $60,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,189,941.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.99, for a total transaction of $235,990.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,965,811.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Amgen from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Amgen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $255.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 26th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Amgen from $243.00 to $253.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on shares of Amgen from $279.00 to $278.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $232.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $254.48.

Shares of AMGN stock traded down $3.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $244.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,612,930. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $235.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $238.43. Amgen Inc. has a 12-month low of $177.05 and a 12-month high of $276.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.25 billion, a PE ratio of 19.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.76.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.62. Amgen had a net margin of 29.42% and a return on equity of 95.55%. The business had revenue of $6.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.38 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 16.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 15th will be paid a $1.76 dividend. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This is an increase from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.60. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.18%.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Sensipar/Mimpara to treat secondary hyperparathyroidism; and EPOGEN to treat anemia caused by chronic kidney disease.

