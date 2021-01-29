Mechanics Bank Trust Department Reduces Stock Position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Mechanics Bank Trust Department cut its stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 71.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,943 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,808 shares during the period. Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $1,176,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its position in shares of Zoetis by 1.5% in the third quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 4,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $669,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Seeyond lifted its holdings in Zoetis by 0.9% in the third quarter. Seeyond now owns 6,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. lifted its holdings in Zoetis by 29.4% in the third quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Zoetis by 2.3% in the third quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 2,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harfst & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Zoetis by 3.2% in the third quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 2,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ZTS traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $156.19. The stock had a trading volume of 8,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,798,216. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 3.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.45, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.71. Zoetis Inc. has a twelve month low of $90.14 and a twelve month high of $176.64. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $162.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $160.04.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.50% and a return on equity of 63.89%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a positive change from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 19th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Zoetis’s payout ratio is 27.47%.

In related news, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 1,179 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.43, for a total transaction of $190,325.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,827,285.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Juan Ramon Alaix sold 91,747 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.46, for a total value of $15,180,458.62. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,416,789.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 110,606 shares of company stock worth $18,241,735 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

ZTS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist upped their price objective on Zoetis from $160.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Zoetis from $167.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Zoetis from $175.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Zoetis currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.14.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

