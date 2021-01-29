Mechanics Bank Trust Department Sells 10,556 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Mechanics Bank Trust Department reduced its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 95.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 560 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 10,556 shares during the period. Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,873,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cordasco Financial Network raised its position in United Parcel Service by 82.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 155 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in United Parcel Service by 243.8% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 165 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC raised its position in United Parcel Service by 49.3% during the 3rd quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 227 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its position in United Parcel Service by 228.2% during the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 233 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 98.3% in the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 238 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. 55.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

UPS stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $157.15. 27,910 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,889,490. The stock has a market cap of $135.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.00 and a fifty-two week high of $178.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $165.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $160.17.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $21.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.08 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 161.20% and a net margin of 5.71%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.07 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UPS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $186.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Sunday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $152.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $184.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $195.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.83.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Featured Article: What does EPS mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.