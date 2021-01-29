Mechanics Bank Trust Department Sells 14,281 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Mechanics Bank Trust Department lessened its stake in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 60.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,176 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 14,281 shares during the quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $1,721,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in D. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Dominion Energy by 29.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 15,527,853 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,225,615,000 after acquiring an additional 3,491,376 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 35.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,394,209 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $346,834,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142,688 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $77,592,000. Energy Income Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 195.5% during the 3rd quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 800,724 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $63,201,000 after purchasing an additional 529,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,673,326 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $210,954,000 after purchasing an additional 421,527 shares during the last quarter. 67.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group upgraded Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Dominion Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $83.00 in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded Dominion Energy from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dominion Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.58.

NYSE D traded up $0.26 on Friday, reaching $72.93. The stock had a trading volume of 14,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,662,978. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,633.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.79 and a 12-month high of $90.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $73.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.22.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 0.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 59.43%.

In other Dominion Energy news, Chairman Thomas F. Farrell II sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.87, for a total value of $3,793,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 901,144 shares in the company, valued at $68,369,795.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Dominion Energy Virginia segment engages in the regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Gas Transmission & Storage segment operates interstate natural gas transmission pipelines and underground storage systems, as well as engages in nonregulated retail natural gas marketing, and development of renewable natural gas and LNG infrastructure.

Featured Article: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.