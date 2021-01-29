Mechanics Bank Trust Department Sells 5,697 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Mechanics Bank Trust Department lessened its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 54.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,847 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 5,697 shares during the period. Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $2,342,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of UNP. Holloway Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 196.8% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 187 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 77.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $215.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $219.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Barclays restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Monday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $203.38.

Shares of UNP traded down $1.94 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $199.35. The company had a trading volume of 21,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,196,294. The firm has a market cap of $134.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.64, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a fifty day moving average of $207.86 and a 200-day moving average of $196.83. Union Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $105.08 and a 12 month high of $221.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.11. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.40% and a return on equity of 31.71%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.02 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 27th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is 46.30%.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

See Also: Quiet Period Expirations

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.