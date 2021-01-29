Mechanics Bank Trust Department Sells 80,799 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Mechanics Bank Trust Department reduced its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 74.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,280 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 80,799 shares during the quarter. Bristol-Myers Squibb makes up about 1.2% of Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $6,708,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Campbell Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 129.9% in the 3rd quarter. Campbell Capital Management Inc. now owns 107,159 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,461,000 after purchasing an additional 60,550 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 44,960 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,710,000 after acquiring an additional 1,467 shares in the last quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 20,738 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,250,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the period. Adirondack Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 26,366 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,590,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 644,111 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,833,000 after purchasing an additional 53,799 shares during the period. 72.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE BMY traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $62.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 145,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,270,336. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12 month low of $45.76 and a 12 month high of $67.80. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The company has a market cap of $141.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -566.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.67.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.14. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a positive return on equity of 27.48%. The firm had revenue of $10.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 75.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. This is a boost from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 31st. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.79%.

BMY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist assumed coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $73.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Bristol-Myers Squibb currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.75.

In related news, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 13,421 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.34, for a total transaction of $823,244.14. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,922 shares in the company, valued at $2,326,135.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Adam Dubow sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.39, for a total transaction of $57,051.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $962,640.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 71,915 shares of company stock worth $4,410,814. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products in hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology therapeutic classes. The company's products include Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

