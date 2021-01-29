Mechanics Bank Trust Department Trims Stock Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Mechanics Bank Trust Department lowered its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 50.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,990 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 2,052 shares during the period. Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MA. JustInvest LLC grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 9,750 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,480,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 18,372 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,557,000 after acquiring an additional 1,731 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 66,668 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $22,892,000 after acquiring an additional 3,210 shares during the period. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 60,286 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $21,518,000 after buying an additional 3,712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Abbrea Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 5,624 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,007,000 after buying an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.64% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 57,198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.99, for a total value of $18,474,382.02. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 108,897,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,172,645,582.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 13,248 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.73, for a total transaction of $4,646,471.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,484,516.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 485,852 shares of company stock worth $155,899,982. 3.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE MA traded down $3.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $321.00. 85,621 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,846,295. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $320.01 billion, a PE ratio of 48.58, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1-year low of $199.99 and a 1-year high of $367.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $338.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $331.72.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $4.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.13% and a return on equity of 114.80%. Mastercard’s revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.07 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, December 8th that allows the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the credit services provider to reacquire up to 1.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. This is an increase from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.65%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Mastercard from $353.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Mastercard in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Mastercard from $365.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Mastercard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Mastercard presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $356.06.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

