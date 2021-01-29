Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN) Trading 10.1% Higher

Medallion Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MFIN) traded up 10.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $6.93 and last traded at $6.85. 182,274 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 149% from the average session volume of 73,204 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.22.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Medallion Financial in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Medallion Financial from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Medallion Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.30.

The stock has a market cap of $169.98 million, a P/E ratio of -4.32 and a beta of 3.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.74.

Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The credit services provider reported ($0.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($1.08). The business had revenue of $30.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.58 million. Medallion Financial had a negative net margin of 26.61% and a negative return on equity of 12.12%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Medallion Financial Corp. will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Medallion Financial stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Medallion Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MFIN) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 47,456 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $126,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.19% of Medallion Financial at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.25% of the company’s stock.

Medallion Financial Company Profile (NASDAQ:MFIN)

Medallion Financial Corp., through with its subsidiaries, operates as a finance company in the United States. It originates, acquires, and services loans that finance taxi medallions and various types of commercial businesses. The company offers consumer loans for the purchase of recreational vehicles, boats, motorcycles, and trailers, as well as to finance small scale home improvements; and commercial loans for the purchase of equipment and related assets necessary to open a new business, or purchase or improvement of an existing business.

