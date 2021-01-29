Medgold Resources Corp. (MED.V) (CVE:MED) Trading 18.2% Higher

Medgold Resources Corp. (MED.V) (CVE:MED)’s stock price traded up 18.2% on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.07. 2,971,576 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 400% from the average session volume of 594,536 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

The company has a market capitalization of C$9.44 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.93. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.05.

Medgold Resources Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of precious and base metal properties in Europe. It explores for gold, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. The company holds 100% interest in the Tlamino project comprising two contiguous licenses, such as Donje Tlamino and Surlica-Dukat covering an area of 192 square kilometers located in the far southeast of Serbia.

