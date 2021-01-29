Medical Facilities (OTCMKTS:MFCSF) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average of $5.56

Medical Facilities Co. (OTCMKTS:MFCSF) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.56 and traded as low as $5.11. Medical Facilities shares last traded at $5.28, with a volume of 2,915 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MFCSF. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Medical Facilities and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Medical Facilities from $4.25 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th.

Get Medical Facilities alerts:

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.56 and its 200-day moving average is $4.19.

Medical Facilities Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates specialty surgical hospitals and an ambulatory surgery center in the United States. The company's specialty surgical hospitals provide scheduled surgical, imaging, diagnostic, and other pain management procedures; and other ancillary services, such as urgent care and occupational health.

Read More: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Receive News & Ratings for Medical Facilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medical Facilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.