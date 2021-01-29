Medical Properties Trust (MPW) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 4th. Analysts expect Medical Properties Trust to post earnings of $0.41 per share for the quarter.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $329.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $314.41 million. Medical Properties Trust had a net margin of 38.50% and a return on equity of 6.60%. Medical Properties Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Medical Properties Trust to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:MPW opened at $21.21 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.38, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.56. Medical Properties Trust has a one year low of $12.35 and a one year high of $24.29. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 3.54.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 10th were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 9th. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.08%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Truist downgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.00.

In other Medical Properties Trust news, Director Michael G. Stewart sold 6,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.11, for a total transaction of $120,393.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 213,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,084,877.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospitals with approximately 385 facilities and roughly 42,000 licensed beds in nine countries and across four continents on a pro forma basis.

