MedicCoin (MEDIC) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $20.00

MedicCoin (CURRENCY:MEDIC) traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 29th. One MedicCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. MedicCoin has a market cap of $32,485.89 and approximately $20.00 worth of MedicCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, MedicCoin has traded 13.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get MedicCoin alerts:

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.09 or 0.00044364 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001835 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00004358 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000015 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded 103.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 38.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0315 or 0.00000093 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 51.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

MedicCoin Coin Profile

MedicCoin (MEDIC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 14th, 2018. MedicCoin’s total supply is 298,349,835 coins and its circulating supply is 298,349,398 coins. The official message board for MedicCoin is cryptomaa.com/coin/MEDIC . MedicCoin’s official website is mediccoin.com . MedicCoin’s official Twitter account is @mediccoin

According to CryptoCompare, “MedicCoin is a research-based cryptocurrency with MasterNode and PoS feature that is built on top of a system with a net-positive social benefit. The MedicCoin project encourages “do good things, make life better” by rewarding members for contributing their CPU/GPU computing powers to further healthcare research. MEDIC Coin has an active Android wallet, with iPhone wallet in the works along with other health applications. MEDIC Coin also is rewarding coins for [email protected] project, significantly impacting research across numerous diseases including various cancers, Alzheimer’s, Parkinson’s, Diabetes, infectious disease and more, with recent research focusing on investigating and designing pharmaceutical solutions for various drugs like opiates and antidepressants. “

MedicCoin Coin Trading

MedicCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MedicCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MedicCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MedicCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MedicCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MedicCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.