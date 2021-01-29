Medicenna Therapeutics Corp. (MDNA.TO) (TSE:MDNA) Stock Price Down 1.7%

Medicenna Therapeutics Corp. (MDNA.TO) (TSE:MDNA)’s share price traded down 1.7% on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$4.90 and last traded at C$5.01. 112,734 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 16% from the average session volume of 134,671 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.09.

The company has a quick ratio of 21.08, a current ratio of 22.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of C$245.24 million and a P/E ratio of -18.68. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$5.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$5.32.

Medicenna Therapeutics Corp. (MDNA.TO) Company Profile (TSE:MDNA)

Medicenna Therapeutics Corp., a clinical stage immunotherapy company, develops and commercializes Empowered Cytokines (EC) and Superkines for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product is MDNA55, an interleukin- 4 (IL-4) EC that is in the Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent glioblastoma, as well as preclinical and clinical development stages for the treatment of other brain and non-brain tumors.

Featured Story: How Do You Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Medicenna Therapeutics Corp. (MDNA.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medicenna Therapeutics Corp. (MDNA.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.