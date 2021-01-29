Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:MDIBY) Short Interest Down 93.8% in January

Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:MDIBY) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 93.8% from the December 31st total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

MDIBY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays initiated coverage on Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Mediobanca reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario in a research note on Thursday, October 29th.

OTCMKTS MDIBY traded down $0.09 on Friday, reaching $8.85. 742 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,683. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.03. Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario has a fifty-two week low of $4.27 and a fifty-two week high of $10.58.

Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services in Italy and internationally. It operates through five segments: Corporate & Investment Banking, Consumer Banking, Wealth Management, Principal Investing, and Holding Functions.

