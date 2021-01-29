MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD) Shares Up 9.8%

MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDWD)’s share price shot up 9.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $4.94 and last traded at $4.83. 104,145 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the average session volume of 226,260 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.40.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.43 million, a PE ratio of -11.72 and a beta of 1.63.

MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07). The business had revenue of $6.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.49 million. MediWound had a negative net margin of 53.12% and a negative return on equity of 94.63%. Equities research analysts forecast that MediWound Ltd. will post -0.39 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MDWD. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in MediWound during the 1st quarter worth approximately $93,000. Thomasville National Bank increased its stake in MediWound by 68.9% during the 3rd quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 38,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 15,500 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in MediWound by 36.2% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 259,150 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $975,000 after buying an additional 68,918 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in MediWound during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in MediWound during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $116,000. 16.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MediWound Company Profile

MediWound Ltd., an integrated biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing novel therapeutics products to address unmet needs in the fields of severe burns, chronic and other hard-to-heal wounds, connective tissue disorders, and other indications. It markets NexoBrid, a biopharmaceutical product for the removal of eschar, a dead or damaged tissue in adults with deep partial- and full-thickness thermal burns to burn centers and hospitals burn units.

