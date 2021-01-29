Mega Uranium Ltd. (MGA.TO) (TSE:MGA) Director Douglas Reeson Sells 100,000 Shares

Mega Uranium Ltd. (MGA.TO) (TSE:MGA) Director Douglas Reeson sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.17, for a total value of C$16,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 832,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$137,280.

Douglas Reeson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 26th, Douglas Reeson sold 100,000 shares of Mega Uranium Ltd. (MGA.TO) stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.18, for a total value of C$17,500.00.

Mega Uranium Ltd. (MGA.TO) stock traded up C$0.02 on Friday, reaching C$0.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 457,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 847,308. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 5.72 and a current ratio of 5.76. The company has a market cap of C$58.26 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.91. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.17 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.14. Mega Uranium Ltd. has a twelve month low of C$0.05 and a twelve month high of C$0.20.

Mega Uranium Ltd., a mineral exploration and development company, explores for uranium prospective properties primarily in Australia and Canada. Its principal properties include the Ben Lomond and Georgetown (Maureen) projects located in Queensland. The company was formerly known as Maple Minerals Corp.

