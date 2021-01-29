Mega Uranium Ltd. (MGA.TO) (TSE:MGA) Director Douglas Reeson Sells 100,000 Shares

Mega Uranium Ltd. (MGA.TO) (TSE:MGA) Director Douglas Reeson sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.18, for a total transaction of C$17,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 732,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$128,100.

Douglas Reeson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 29th, Douglas Reeson sold 100,000 shares of Mega Uranium Ltd. (MGA.TO) stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.17, for a total transaction of C$16,500.00.

MGA stock traded up C$0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$0.18. 457,740 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 847,308. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.14. The company has a current ratio of 5.76, a quick ratio of 5.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of C$58.26 million and a PE ratio of -15.91. Mega Uranium Ltd. has a 1-year low of C$0.05 and a 1-year high of C$0.20.

Mega Uranium Ltd., a mineral exploration and development company, explores for uranium prospective properties primarily in Australia and Canada. Its principal properties include the Ben Lomond and Georgetown (Maureen) projects located in Queensland. The company was formerly known as Maple Minerals Corp.

