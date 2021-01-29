Megacable Holdings, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:MHSDF) Short Interest Down 95.9% in January

Megacable Holdings, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:MHSDF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,700 shares, a decrease of 95.9% from the December 31st total of 238,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

OTCMKTS MHSDF remained flat at $$3.75 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.25. Megacable Holdings, S. A. B. de C. V. has a twelve month low of $2.23 and a twelve month high of $3.88.

About Megacable Holdings, S. A. B. de C. V.

Megacable Holdings, S. A. B. de C. V. engages in the installation, operation, maintenance, and exploitation of telephone, Internet, and television cable signal distribution systems. It operates through Cable, Internet, Telephony, Business, and Other segments. The company operates cable television systems in various states of Mexico; and offers high-speed Internet services to residential and commercial customers, as well as fixed digital telephony services to residential and commercial customers.

