Megacoin (MEC) Price Tops $0.0383

Megacoin (CURRENCY:MEC) traded 19.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 29th. One Megacoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0383 or 0.00000104 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Megacoin has traded up 5.5% against the U.S. dollar. Megacoin has a market capitalization of $1.51 million and approximately $13.00 worth of Megacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Megacoin alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $140.42 or 0.00381374 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 173.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0563 or 0.00000153 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00003545 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 86.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 21.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0750 or 0.00000204 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00003313 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00003600 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0924 or 0.00000251 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0962 or 0.00000261 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 15.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0547 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Megacoin Coin Profile

MEC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 1st, 2013. Megacoin’s total supply is 39,396,423 coins. Megacoin’s official message board is megacointalk.org . Megacoin’s official website is www.megacoin.eu . Megacoin’s official Twitter account is @mega_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Megacoin is /r/megacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Megacoin (MEC) is a Scrypt based coin. Difficulty retargets every 22.5 mins The block target is 2.5 mins and the total number of coins mined is set to 42 million. “

Megacoin Coin Trading

Megacoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Megacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Megacoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Megacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Megacoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Megacoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.