Megaworld (OTCMKTS:MGAWY) Shares Up 9.9%

Shares of Megaworld Co. (OTCMKTS:MGAWY) shot up 9.9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $16.34 and last traded at $16.34. 8,476 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 553% from the average session volume of 1,298 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.86.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.04.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 17th were paid a $0.1556 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 16th.

Megaworld Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and leases real estate properties in the Philippines. It operates through Real Estate, Rental, Hotel Operations, and Corporate and Others segments. It develops mixed-use planned communities or townships, including residential, commercial, office, leisure, entertainment, and educational/training components.

