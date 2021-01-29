Melon (MLN) Price Hits $38.88 on Major Exchanges

Melon (CURRENCY:MLN) traded down 8.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 29th. Melon has a total market capitalization of $57.42 million and $6.43 million worth of Melon was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Melon token can currently be bought for approximately $38.88 or 0.00121884 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Melon has traded 3.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.24 or 0.00066706 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $290.21 or 0.00870281 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00006026 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.59 or 0.00049736 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002999 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0659 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002999 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,403.28 or 0.04208178 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00014717 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.92 or 0.00017740 BTC.

About Melon

MLN is a token. It launched on March 15th, 2017. Melon’s total supply is 1,523,837 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,477,025 tokens. The Reddit community for Melon is /r/melonproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Melon is melonport.com . Melon’s official Twitter account is @melonport and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Melon

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Melon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Melon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Melon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

