Members Capital Advisors Inc. Has $2.03 Million Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Members Capital Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 17.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,897 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,637 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson accounts for approximately 1.7% of Members Capital Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Members Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,030,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. Bath Savings Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.4% in the third quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 38,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,788,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 42.9% in the third quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 9,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,341,000 after acquiring an additional 2,705 shares in the last quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.4% in the third quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 20,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,067,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 4.1% in the third quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC now owns 6,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $934,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 4.3% in the third quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 125,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,669,000 after acquiring an additional 5,225 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on JNJ. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $157.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $158.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.13.

Shares of NYSE JNJ opened at $169.16 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $157.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $149.92. The firm has a market cap of $445.32 billion, a PE ratio of 26.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.70. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $109.16 and a 1 year high of $173.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $22.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.62 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 21.01% and a return on equity of 34.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.88 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 23rd will be issued a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 22nd. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.54%.

In related news, COO Michael E. Sneed sold 54,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.93, for a total value of $8,359,459.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 110,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,935,621.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

