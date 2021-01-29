Meme Price Reaches $499.55 (MEME)

Meme (CURRENCY:MEME) traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 29th. Meme has a market cap of $13.99 million and $135,308.00 worth of Meme was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Meme has traded 4.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Meme token can currently be bought for approximately $499.55 or 0.01396644 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $104.45 or 0.00292014 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.99 or 0.00030719 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00003170 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 44.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001041 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000048 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000322 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 57.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000010 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0527 or 0.00000147 BTC.

About Meme

Meme (CRYPTO:MEME) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on March 5th, 2015. Meme’s total supply is 28,000 tokens. Meme’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Meme is dontbuymeme.com

Buying and Selling Meme

Meme can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meme directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Meme should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Meme using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

