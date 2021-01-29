Memetic / PepeCoin Hits One Day Trading Volume of $689,631.00 (MEME)

Memetic / PepeCoin (CURRENCY:MEME) traded 469.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 29th. Over the last week, Memetic / PepeCoin has traded 577.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Memetic / PepeCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.38 million and $689,631.00 worth of Memetic / PepeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Memetic / PepeCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0462 or 0.00000138 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $101.73 or 0.00303724 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.93 or 0.00029639 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00003392 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000852 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $509.41 or 0.01520807 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded up 97.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 23.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000419 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin Coin Profile

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 5th, 2015. Memetic / PepeCoin’s total supply is 30,241,075 coins and its circulating supply is 29,873,823 coins. Memetic / PepeCoin’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins . The official website for Memetic / PepeCoin is memetic.ai

Memetic / PepeCoin Coin Trading

Memetic / PepeCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Memetic / PepeCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Memetic / PepeCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Memetic / PepeCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

