Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) Trading Up 737% This Week

Memetic / PepeCoin (CURRENCY:MEME) traded 785% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 29th. Over the last week, Memetic / PepeCoin has traded up 737% against the dollar. One Memetic / PepeCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0597 or 0.00000160 BTC on popular exchanges. Memetic / PepeCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.78 million and $307,100.00 worth of Memetic / PepeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $107.19 or 0.00287214 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.48 or 0.00030770 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00003115 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000878 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $513.45 or 0.01375798 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000047 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000391 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 30.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin Coin Profile

Memetic / PepeCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 5th, 2015. Memetic / PepeCoin’s total supply is 30,241,075 coins and its circulating supply is 29,873,823 coins. Memetic / PepeCoin’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins . The official website for Memetic / PepeCoin is memetic.ai

Buying and Selling Memetic / PepeCoin

Memetic / PepeCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Memetic / PepeCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Memetic / PepeCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Memetic / PepeCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

