MenaPay Hits Market Cap of $1.59 Million (MPAY)

MenaPay (CURRENCY:MPAY) traded 4.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 29th. One MenaPay coin can currently be purchased for $0.0119 or 0.00000035 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, MenaPay has traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar. MenaPay has a total market cap of $1.59 million and approximately $53,201.00 worth of MenaPay was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $22.43 or 0.00066381 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $286.78 or 0.00848901 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00005941 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.76 or 0.00049600 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002960 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002960 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,419.61 or 0.04202203 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.03 or 0.00017853 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00014562 BTC.

MenaPay Coin Profile

MenaPay (CRYPTO:MPAY) is a coin. MenaPay’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 134,138,176 coins. The Reddit community for MenaPay is /r/MenaPay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for MenaPay is www.menapay.io . MenaPay’s official message board is medium.com/menapay . MenaPay’s official Twitter account is @menapayio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “MenaPay has been designed to comply with Islamic finance requirements. The MenaPay Platform does not use or give interest, and proves this via witnesses thanks to the blockchain technology. The MenaPay Platform shares the revenue of the platform with the MenaPay Token Holders in accordance with Islamic finance approach. As a result of this structure, MenaPay is expected to help the digital transformation of the region. “

MenaPay Coin Trading

MenaPay can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MenaPay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MenaPay should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MenaPay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

