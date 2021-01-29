Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. Sells 672 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. reduced its stake in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 8.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,901 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 672 shares during the quarter. 3M accounts for approximately 0.7% of Mercer Capital Advisers Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Newport Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of 3M during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,757,156,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in 3M by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,855,440 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,223,864,000 after acquiring an additional 1,336,336 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in 3M by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,983,238 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $465,355,000 after acquiring an additional 659,549 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in 3M by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,688,554 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $751,013,000 after acquiring an additional 259,324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in 3M by 36.0% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 904,666 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $144,909,000 after acquiring an additional 239,446 shares during the last quarter. 64.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MMM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $196.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of 3M in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of 3M from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $205.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Gordon Haskett raised shares of 3M from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of 3M in a research report on Sunday, January 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. 3M currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $178.58.

In related news, EVP Khandpur K. Ashish sold 5,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.44, for a total value of $1,016,294.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,832,100.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Jeffrey R. Lavers sold 6,219 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.09, for a total transaction of $1,070,227.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,831,553.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 27,052 shares of company stock valued at $4,688,423 in the last ninety days. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

3M stock traded down $6.94 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $176.48. The stock had a trading volume of 123,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,651,601. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $171.96 and its 200 day moving average is $166.56. 3M has a one year low of $114.04 and a one year high of $187.27.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $8.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.39 billion. 3M had a net margin of 15.65% and a return on equity of 44.77%. 3M’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.15 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that 3M will post 8.56 earnings per share for the current year.

3M Profile

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

