Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Purchased by Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC

Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 26.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 993,542 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 210,304 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. accounts for 2.3% of Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $81,272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 44,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,716,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.5% during the third quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 42,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,486,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. Pensionfund Sabic grew its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 6.1% during the third quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 52,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,313,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 34.4% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 883,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,254,000 after acquiring an additional 226,137 shares during the period. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 16,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.86% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on MRK shares. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Sunday, December 6th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Truist began coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.36.

Shares of NYSE MRK opened at $77.92 on Friday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.25 and a twelve month high of $89.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $197.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.24, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $81.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.42.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $12.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.21 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 24.33% and a return on equity of 53.83%. The business’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.51 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.10%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. The company offers therapeutic for cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases; neuromuscular blocking agents; cholesterol modifying medicines; and anti-bacterial and vaginal contraceptive products.

